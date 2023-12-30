Facebook
Daughter surprises parents with new house for Christmas

Krystal Hardy-Allen said she has always dreamed of buying her parents a house since childhood. (Source: WSFA)
By Monae Stevens and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - An Alabama couple will start the new year in a new home thanks to their daughter.

Krystal Hardy-Allen said she has always dreamed of buying her parents a house since childhood.

“For years, I have wanted to bring that to fruition for my parents,” Hardy-Allen said.

Hardy-Allen purchased a historic property in the Selma downtown area in November 2022.

She hired her father to oversee renovations as the head contractor, not knowing he was renovating a home for himself and his wife.

The renovations were on track to be complete by January 2023, but one week before the big reveal, a tornado demolished part of the home, forcing the family to start from scratch.

However, that did not stop Hardy-Allen’s plan.

The family worked together to complete the renovations, and she kept the secret going until handing over the keys to her parents on Christmas Eve.

“I took them upstairs and told them the real reason why we were all here was not to sell the house but to make sure they had the keys to their new home,” Hardy-Allen said.

The parents will also not have to pay a mortgage on the property.

