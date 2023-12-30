LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - Fire investigators say an “improperly discarded cigarette” may be to blame for a fire that destroyed a home on Friday.

The Lafayette Fire Department said a mail carrier reported the blaze at a home on Radcliffe Drive, just off East Simcoe Street and near Pa Davis Park, around 3:41 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29. The mail carrier alerted neighbors, who then woke up the person inside the burning home. They were able to escape and didn’t get hurt.

Crews arrived to find the carport and a car on fire, with flames quickly spreading to the rest of the house. A photo from the scene shows the carport fully engulfed, with fire spreading to grass surrounding the house and thick smoke filling the air.

Cigarette may have sparked fire that destroyed vehicle, carport of Lafayette home (Lafayette Fire Department)

Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames for around 20 minutes before it was under control. The house and vehicle sustained major damage.

Later on Friday, investigators determined an improperly discarded cigarette may have sparked the fire under the carport. The fire was ruled an accident.

