BRPD: Man found shot to death inside vehicle on Lanier Drive

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By Emily Davison
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating after finding a man shot to death in a vehicle early Saturday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting was called in around 7:51 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, on Lanier Drive. Officers arrived to find an unidentified man shot to death inside a vehicle.

No more information was immediately available. This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

