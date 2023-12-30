BRPD: Man found shot to death inside vehicle on Lanier Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating after finding a man shot to death in a vehicle early Saturday.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting was called in around 7:51 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 30, on Lanier Drive. Officers arrived to find an unidentified man shot to death inside a vehicle.

No more information was immediately available. This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

