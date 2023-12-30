Facebook
Troopers identify 2 people killed in crash in West Baton Rouge Parish

Two people are dead, and multiple others are hurt after a crash in Port Allen early Saturday evening.
By Emily Davison and WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:12 AM CST
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Troopers have identified two people killed in a head-on crash in West Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday, December 30.

According to Louisiana State Police, the victims are Cody Clouatre, 27, and Louis Chustz, 63.

Troopers said the crash happened on Rosedale Road at Tiger Bayou shortly after 4:45 p.m.

Just before the incident, Clouatre was driving west on Rosedale Road in a 2011 Ford Escape behind a 2014 Chevrolet Impala, troopers said. They added that at the same time, Chustz was driving east on Rosedale Road in a 2006 Ford Focus.

For reasons still under investigation, the Escape tried to pass the Impala in a passing zone and struck the Focus head-on, according to LSP.

Troopers said the crash caused the Escape to overturn, and Clouatre was thrown from the vehicle. Meanwhile, the Impala struck a boat trailer that was being pulled by the Escape.

Clouatre and Chustz were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The driver of the Impala was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

