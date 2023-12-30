Facebook
2 dead, multiple others hurt after crash in Port Allen; roadway remains closed Saturday evening

Crash in Port Allen on Rosedale Road
Crash in Port Allen on Rosedale Road(WAFB)
By Emily Davison
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PORT ALLEN, La. (WAFB) - Two people are dead after a crash in Port Allen early Saturday evening.

The three-vehicle crash happened on Rosedale Road at Tiger Bayou sometime Saturday evening, Dec. 30. The West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office tells WAFB two people were killed, and multiple others were taken to a hospital following the wreck.

Rosedale Road is currently closed in both directions from LA 413 (Poydras Bayou Drive) to LA 1145 (Calumet Road). Drivers should find an alternate route.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

