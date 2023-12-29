Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Woman in Texas claims to have escaped after being kidnapped from New Orleans bar

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIDOR, Tx. (KPLC) - The Vidor Police Department is investigating after a woman was found claiming to have been kidnapped from a bar in New Orleans and escaped.

Chief Rod Carroll says they received a call about a possible kidnapping victim near the 900 block of North Main Street around 7:42 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28. He says the caller told them that a woman had approached him in the parking lot and asked him to call the police, saying that she had been kidnapped from a bar in New Orleans but had managed to escape.

The woman was transported by Acadian Ambulance Service to a nearby hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Authorities are searching for the vehicle she says she escaped from which is described as a white 2010 - 2015 Cadillac Escalade pickup truck. The truck has three Cadillac rims with the rim on the driver’s side being a spare tire with a black rim.

The Vidor Police Department asks anyone with information or who has seen this vehicle to contact them at 409-769-4561.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen driver dead after 2-parish pursuit
16-year-old killed, another teen hurt in fiery crash after overnight police chase
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Wrong way driver kills person on I-10 near Louisiana-Mississippi line
Wrong way driver dies in crash on I-10 near Louisiana-Mississippi line
Massive barn fire outside Bellingrath Lakes neighborhood on Wednesday night, Dec. 27
Crews battle massive barn fire outside Central neighborhood Wednesday night
Rachel Constant (may also be known as Rachel Herrington)
WANTED: Woman accused of impersonating people on Facebook Marketplace

Latest News

Fireworks
FIREWORKS: Where you can & cannot shoot them
Lack of sleep is overall bad for health, but a recent study shows the consequences can be...
YOUR HEALTH: Irregular sleep deadly for the heart
TikTok food influencer Keith Lee ranked New Orleans as his #1 stop on his 2023 five-month fall...
TikTok foodie Keith Lee ranks New Orleans as #1 stop on most recent tour
Now that the animals can safely return to the shelter, some families are having second...
Foster homes turn into forever homes
Matt Williams provides your Friday morning headlines.
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, December 29