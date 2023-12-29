Where can you ring in the New Year?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you still need plans for New Year’s Eve, look no further than the capital city.

Red Stick Revelry

You can ring in 2024 downtown at Red Stick Revelry starting at 8 p.m. With live entertainment scheduled, you can watch the red stick drop while fireworks light up the sky over the Mississippi River when the clock strikes midnight.

”It is open to everyone. It is free. It is going to be a street party, Baton Rouge style,” said Pam Bordelon, Director of Communications for the Art Council of Greater Baton Rouge.

River Center Branch Library

If midnight is just a little too late for the kids, the River Center Branch Library has an event that morning called Red Stick Rising. ”From 10:00 to 12:30, the red stick will rise to the top of the poll. The library will have activities for the kids. If you have young kids, this is where you start your day,” Bordelon explained.

Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center

The Hilton Hotel downtown is ringing in the new year, roaring ‘20s style. ”We learned some lessons for last year. The entertainment is similar. We added some fun touches,” said Leslie Thompson, Director of Sales Marketing at Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. The event is for anyone 21 and older, but you have to purchase a ticket. Tickets will stay on sale until the event is full.

“It is in the Heidelberg Ballroom on the 10th floor with three large balconies. It is set up nice for watching the fireworks at midnight,” Thompson continued.

L’Auberge Casino & Hotel

If downtown is not your New Year’s Eve scene, L’Auberge Casino & Hotel has two different events to help you ring in the new year. “Just come by the property, we can take care of you,” explained Vice President of Marketing at L’Auberge Casino Hotel Michael Bender.

For $75 a ticket, guests 21 and older can attend the New Year’s Eve Bash happening in the event center. ”Doors open at 10:30. Band goes on at 11:00. It will be a ton of fun. We are expecting close to 1500 people,” Bender added.

Or you could head downstairs to the casino floor for a free party in their Edge Lounge. “Walk into the casino, back corner. It will be a great time,” said Bender.

