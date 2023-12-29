Facebook
Weather looking good for New Year’s festivities

Dr. Steve Caparotta gives the 5 a.m. weather forecast on Friday, Dec. 29.
By Steve Caparotta
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a cold start this morning, we’ll only see a modest warm-up into the afternoon, with highs topping out in the mid-50s. However, it will be another day with sunshine from start to finish. Winds will also be a little lighter today, running 5-10 miles per hour out of the west-northwest.

Today's Pinpoint Forecast
Today's Pinpoint Forecast

Final Weekend of 2023

We’ll enjoy some nice weather into the final weekend of 2023, although morning starts will continue to be rather cold. Lows will bottom out near freezing around metro Baton Rouge on Saturday morning, with a widespread light freeze likely for areas north and northeast of the Capital City. The afternoon trends slightly warmer, with highs climbing to near 60° under sunny skies.

Rainfall Forecast
Rainfall Forecast

Some areas will squeeze out one more light freeze on Sunday morning, although I’ve got temperatures just above freezing for Baton Rouge. And the afternoon on New Year’s Eve trends noticeably warmer as our winds shift around to the south, with highs climbing to near 70 degrees.

New Year’s Outlook

It looks as though we’ll stay dry for any New Year’s festivities you may be attending on Sunday night. Look for mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, with evening temperatures in the upper 50s falling into the low 50s by the time we ring in 2024.

New Year's Eve
New Year's Eve

First Week of 2024

A more active pattern is expected to return for the first week of 2024. It looks as though we’ll see chances for rain every couple of days through next week, beginning during the morning hours on New Year’s Day. Otherwise, temperatures largely look to remain below normal, with highs only in the 50s once we get beyond New Year’s Day.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast

The 7-day outlook from the Weather Prediction Center suggests that most of us will receive 0.5″-1.0″+ of rain through next Friday morning. No severe weather or heavy rain is anticipated for next week.

