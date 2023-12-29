Tips to a safe New Year’s Eve

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Capital Region Crime Stoppers is sharing some safety tips to keep people safe over the New Year’s Eve weekend.

The following tips are precautions Crime Stoppers is encouraging everyone to take:

Secure your home : Keep your doors locked and secure all your valuables.

Plan your transportation : Plan out how you are going to get home if you plan on drinking. Arrange a designated driver or use a rideshare service or public transportation.

Stay aware of your surroundings: Stay aware of your surroundings while out, especially in crowded settings.

