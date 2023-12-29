New year, new laws: Legislation taking effect in Louisiana in 2024

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new year often means a new set of laws are set to take effect on January 1.

For Louisiana in particular, the COVID-19 pandemic shined light on several areas in our healthcare system that needed updates. One new law deals with the way doctors visit with their patients.

Republican Senator Fred Mills was able to pass a law allowing patients to have their initial visit with their doctor, nurse or other healthcare provider over Zoom or FaceTime to go over their symptoms. The old law required your first visit to be in-person to see if telehealth was necessary going forward.

“Now, if someone has to have a telehealth visit remotely, through Zoom, you don’t have to see the doctor up close and personal for the first time,” Sen. Mills said.

Sen. Mills said this is not only a more convenient way for you to see your doctor, but it also helps keep you and others safe from being exposed to viral diseases.

“Especially during flu season, you don’t want somebody coming into the office. You want them to be able to have this visit here, not to cause an epidemic of sorts. It’s basically a modernization of technology,” Sen. Mills continued.

Another law going into effect puts more requirements on state police when conducting traffic stops.

“So it collects all of the data at the traffic stops. I worked very closely with the state police in order to get this done. It should be the standard. It gives transparency,” Rep. C. Denise Marcelle (D) explained.

The law requires troopers to collect data such as the race, gender, age and ethnicity of a person for each routine traffic stop.

“And this clears the law enforcement, as well as protects the public. I think it’s a two-way street; I think it’s a win-win. It’s similar to what I did with the body cameras, and it’s thinking progressive and forward,” Rep. Marcelle added.

Rep. Marcelle said she would have liked to see her law applied to all law enforcement, but the funds just were not there. She’s hoping the planned special session on crime in February will be an opportunity to try to expand it.

