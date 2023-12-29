Facebook
More transparency, consequences for youth offenders among items proposed by violent crime task force

Louisiana State Capitol
Louisiana State Capitol
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Violent Crime Task Force announced their list of recommendations for lawmakers ahead of the planned special session in February.

The task force recommends the following measures:

  • More protections and transparency for victims going through the criminal justice process, especially when it comes to pardon and parole hearings.
  • More consequences for juvenile offenders, along with more secure facilities to house them.
  • Stiffer penalties for violent felons who are caught with a gun.
  • Analysis of all rehabilitation programs offered across the state, so they can utilize funding and put it toward successful programs.
  • More incentives for recruitment and retention of police officers.

The task force met on Dec. 29 at the state capitol to vote on these proposed legislative actions from a report the group put together.

