More transparency, consequences for youth offenders among items proposed by violent crime task force

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Violent Crime Task Force announced their list of recommendations for lawmakers ahead of the planned special session in February.

The task force recommends the following measures:

More protections and transparency for victims going through the criminal justice process, especially when it comes to pardon and parole hearings.

More consequences for juvenile offenders, along with more secure facilities to house them.

Stiffer penalties for violent felons who are caught with a gun.

Analysis of all rehabilitation programs offered across the state, so they can utilize funding and put it toward successful programs.

More incentives for recruitment and retention of police officers.

The task force met on Dec. 29 at the state capitol to vote on these proposed legislative actions from a report the group put together.

