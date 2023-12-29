More transparency, consequences for youth offenders among items proposed by violent crime task force
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Violent Crime Task Force announced their list of recommendations for lawmakers ahead of the planned special session in February.
The task force recommends the following measures:
- More protections and transparency for victims going through the criminal justice process, especially when it comes to pardon and parole hearings.
- More consequences for juvenile offenders, along with more secure facilities to house them.
- Stiffer penalties for violent felons who are caught with a gun.
- Analysis of all rehabilitation programs offered across the state, so they can utilize funding and put it toward successful programs.
- More incentives for recruitment and retention of police officers.
The task force met on Dec. 29 at the state capitol to vote on these proposed legislative actions from a report the group put together.
