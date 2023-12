HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Hammond Police Department says a missing woman has been located.

Police said Marquite Abbate, 41, of Hammond, was last seen Friday, Dec. 22, on Maple Street.

Friday afternoon, Dec. 29, police said Abbate was located and is now in contact with family members.

