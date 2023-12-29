Foster homes turn into forever homes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hundreds of families took in shelter pets during a planned power outage this week. For some, it was a Christmas gift they didn’t realize they wanted. And now that the animals can safely return to the shelter, some families are having second thoughts about taking their new furry friends back.

Emily Wilkinson and her wife, Jes, said fate led them to the Companion Animal Alliance to become fosters. That day all their Christmas plans changed.

“We brought a kennel. She is so well-behaved. I think she chose us,” said Wilkinson.

According to CAA, Emily and Jes join several others who fell in love with their emergency foster animal and want to make it official.

They will officially adopt her on February 8.

