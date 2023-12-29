Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

FIREWORKS: Where you can & cannot shoot them

Fireworks
Fireworks(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The boom. The crackle. The whistle. Ringing in the new year with fireworks is a tradition for many people. However, depending on where you’re at, you may get in trouble for doing so.

Some parishes and municipalities, including Baton Rouge, have made it illegal to shoot off fireworks. Check out this list of locations to make sure fireworks are allowed in your area.

Ascension Parish

  • Fireworks are allowed within the parish except for Donaldsonville and Gonzales.

East Baton Rouge Parish

  • Fireworks are NOT allowed anywhere in the parish, including the cities of Central, Baker, and Zachary. If caught, you’ll face up to a $500 fine or up to six months in jail.

Iberville Parish

  • Fireworks are allowed anywhere within the parish on New Year’s Eve.

Livingston Parish

  • Fireworks are allowed within unincorporated areas of the parish. It is illegal in Denham Springs and Walker. If you’re caught once, you’ll have to pay up to $100. If you’re caught again, it can total up to $500.

Pointe Coupee Parish

  • Fireworks are allowed in the parish except for New Roads. There are no regulations on fireworks outside city limits

St. John the Baptist Parish

  • Fireworks are legal within the parish. However, they are NOT allowed closer than 500 feet from any hospital, church, nursing home, or school that is occupied.

St. Mary Parish

  • Fireworks are illegal inside the city limits of Morgan City but are legal in unincorporated parts of the parish

Tangipahoa Parish

  • Fireworks are allowed in unincorporated areas of the parish, but each city has its regulations, so residents should double-check with their city government. They are NOT allowed within 1,000 feet of any church, school, hospital, or public building

West Baton Rouge Parish

  • Fireworks are allowed in unincorporated areas of the parish. Fireworks are NOT allowed in the city or town limits

West Feliciana Parish

  • Fireworks are allowed within the parish except for St. Francisville

*Additional parishes’ rules about fireworks may be added as they become available.

Tips to a safe New Year’s Eve
Officials share fireworks safety tips ahead of New Year holiday
Fire marshal’s office encouraging safe New Year’s Eve
East Baton Rouge fireworks laws: What you need to know
Knock Knock Children’s Museum to host kid-friendly New Year party
Red Stick Revelry to ring in 2024 in downtown Baton Rouge
Police are reminding folks that igniting fireworks is illegal in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen driver dead after 2-parish pursuit
16-year-old killed, another teen hurt in fiery crash after overnight police chase
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Wrong way driver kills person on I-10 near Louisiana-Mississippi line
Wrong way driver dies in crash on I-10 near Louisiana-Mississippi line
Massive barn fire outside Bellingrath Lakes neighborhood on Wednesday night, Dec. 27
Crews battle massive barn fire outside Central neighborhood Wednesday night
Rachel Constant (may also be known as Rachel Herrington)
WANTED: Woman accused of impersonating people on Facebook Marketplace

Latest News

Lack of sleep is overall bad for health, but a recent study shows the consequences can be...
YOUR HEALTH: Irregular sleep deadly for the heart
TikTok food influencer Keith Lee ranked New Orleans as his #1 stop on his 2023 five-month fall...
TikTok foodie Keith Lee ranks New Orleans as #1 stop on most recent tour
Now that the animals can safely return to the shelter, some families are having second...
Foster homes turn into forever homes
Matt Williams provides your Friday morning headlines.
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, December 29
The Louisiana Supreme Court Building on Royal Street in New Orleans, Dec. 7, 2021.
Louisiana Supreme Court justices want their districts redrawn