FIREWORKS: Where you can & cannot shoot them

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The boom. The crackle. The whistle. Ringing in the new year with fireworks is a tradition for many people. However, depending on where you’re at, you may get in trouble for doing so.

Some parishes and municipalities, including Baton Rouge, have made it illegal to shoot off fireworks. Check out this list of locations to make sure fireworks are allowed in your area.

Ascension Parish

Fireworks are allowed within the parish except for Donaldsonville and Gonzales.

East Baton Rouge Parish

Fireworks are NOT allowed anywhere in the parish, including the cities of Central, Baker, and Zachary. If caught, you’ll face up to a $500 fine or up to six months in jail.

Iberville Parish

Fireworks are allowed anywhere within the parish on New Year’s Eve.

Livingston Parish

Fireworks are allowed within unincorporated areas of the parish. It is illegal in Denham Springs and Walker. If you’re caught once, you’ll have to pay up to $100. If you’re caught again, it can total up to $500.

Pointe Coupee Parish

Fireworks are allowed in the parish except for New Roads. There are no regulations on fireworks outside city limits

St. John the Baptist Parish

Fireworks are legal within the parish. However, they are NOT allowed closer than 500 feet from any hospital, church, nursing home, or school that is occupied.

St. Mary Parish

Fireworks are illegal inside the city limits of Morgan City but are legal in unincorporated parts of the parish

Tangipahoa Parish

Fireworks are allowed in unincorporated areas of the parish, but each city has its regulations, so residents should double-check with their city government. They are NOT allowed within 1,000 feet of any church, school, hospital, or public building

West Baton Rouge Parish

Fireworks are allowed in unincorporated areas of the parish. Fireworks are NOT allowed in the city or town limits

West Feliciana Parish

Fireworks are allowed within the parish except for St. Francisville

*Additional parishes’ rules about fireworks may be added as they become available.

Police are reminding folks that igniting fireworks is illegal in East Baton Rouge Parish.

