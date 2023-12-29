Facebook
Everything you need to know about LSU in the ReliaQuest Bowl

LSU vs. Wisconsin at the ReliaQuest Bowl
LSU vs. Wisconsin at the ReliaQuest Bowl(LSU Football via X)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - How about a side of Tiger football with your black eyed peas and greens this New Year’s Day.

LSU Tigers face Wisconsin New Year’s Day in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl at 11 a.m. live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

JACQUES DOUCET COVERING LSU AT RELIAQUEST BOWL
LSU equipment team
LSU prepares for Wisconsin in Tampa
Brian Kelly discusses LSU prep for ReliaQuest Bowl
Nussmeier ready to lead, LSU defense motivated in Tampa
LSU enjoys bowling fun in Tampa

RELIQUEST BOWL

You can stream the game live on ESPN2 starting at 11 a.m.

Ahead of the game, the Joint Coaches News Conference and ReliaQuest Player award presentation will be held Friday, December 29th at noon.

The LSU Football team practices Friday and Saturday morning. The team will visit Busch Gardens Friday afternoon. Saturday afternoon the players and coaches will spend the day with fans at Clearwater Beach. On Sunday, the team will participate in Tampa’s New Year’s Eve Parade and pep rally.

