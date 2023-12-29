Donaldsonville man arrested after 2-parish pursuit late Thursday

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit through two parishes late Thursday.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said 23-year-old Michael Holly Jr. of Donaldsonville was taken into custody following the chase.

The pursuit started on LA 308, near the LA 402 Bridge, in Napoleonville sometime Thursday. The sheriff’s office said it tried to stop Holly after seeing he was driving with an equipment violation.

Holly refused to stop, and Assumption Parish deputies followed him northbound, eventually crossing over to Ascension Parish on LA 1. The chase ended on Luchini Street in Donaldsonville after a nearly 30-minute drive.

Holly was taken into custody and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail as a fugitive from Assumption Parish. He was later moved to Assumption and booked into the parish detention center on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, no driver’s license, speeding, switched license plate and tail lights required.

