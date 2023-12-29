BRPD explains how they determine if a gun found on the street is connected to a crime

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and this one certainly has a lot of people talking.

But the volunteers who took it say this image points to an even larger problem on the streets of Baton Rouge.

So, what methods do detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department use, to check and see if a specific gun that’s found has been used in a previous crime?

“I look over and she’s got a gun in her hand. I said, oh my God Jane, you found a gun, she goes yes.

And I said well look, you found your first gun, because we find guns all the time,” said Jennifer Richardson, founder of ‘Keep Tiger Town Beautiful.’

This 9mm was found during the KTTB group’s cleanup Wednesday morning, December 27, over on Airline Highway near Interline, and the gun was loaded.

“And then we called the police, police came out, took the gun. And you know, then we found a bullet later after he left,” said Richardson.

It’s definitely not the first gun the group of litter warriors has found on the streets of the Capital City.

“We found four guns. We found a machine gun, we found a Glock, we found a pink handgun, we found this gun, we found a big, huge bag of ammunition,” said Richardson.

But what happens when police finally get a hold of these guns, and how can they find out if they were ever used in a crime?

“We place those guns in evidence. And we have certain detectives within our division that test those guns to see if they’ve been involved in shooting incidents that might have occurred either in Baton Rouge, or in other areas surrounding Baton Rouge. So, those particular detectives go through a process in which they fire those guns, and each individual gun leaves a marker. And that marker identifies that gun to a particular shell casing that was in it,” said BRPD Sgt. L’Jean McKneely.

Police collect shell casings at shootings for evidence, which detectives can use to trace back to the gun itself.

“We will then match those shell casings to other shell casings that might have been fired out of those guns, and that’s an indicator for us, to let us know that, that particular gun has been involved in an incident, where we’ve collected shell casings. So, there’s a process that those particular detectives go through, and use as identified markers to give us information, as to if a gun has been involved in a particular incident. Or where it was picked up, if it’s been surrounded in any altercations that might have occurred, or cases that we’re working,” said Sgt. McKneely.

Detectives will also try to get fingerprints off the gun, check the serial number, and run it through multiple tests to determine if it was used in a crime.

“Well, we don’t like to go into too much detail as to some of the testing methods that we have for those particular guns, but dusting for fingerprints, we check the serial numbers, and we do a ballistic test,” said Sgt. McKneely.

For the volunteers with ‘Keep Tiger Town Beautiful,’ they hope to keep the town not only clean, but safe as well.

“We find all kinds of things on the street while we’re out there working, because we are literally on the streets, and if you want to find crime, it is on the streets. And so, we would love to be able to partner with them (BRPD), and help them in any way we can,” said Richardson.

Sgt. McKneely says they are also finding that more and more guns that are stolen from vehicles are then later used in crime. BRPD urges everyone to take their guns out of their cars at night.

