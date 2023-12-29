Facebook
BRFD offers safety tips ahead of freezing temperatures

Baton Rouge fire officials remind people to stay alert when trying to stay warm ahead of a light freeze coming this weekend.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge fire officials remind people to stay alert when trying to stay warm ahead of a light freeze coming this weekend.

A spokesperson for the department says firefighters are getting ready for their busiest couple of months, but there are some things you can do now to lower your risk.

“Couches, furnishings, drapes, carpets, linens, anything that will catch fire near that space heater within 3 ft, you need to keep it away from those items,” Curt Monte said, Spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department.

According to the national fire protection association more than 80% of home heating fire deaths involve stationary or portable space heaters and half of the fires caused by heating equipment, happen in December, January, and February.

December is a good time for you to test your smoke alarms and make sure they are working properly and take the necessary steps to stay safe in your home.

“Sound that alarm off. Let your children hear it, know what an alarm is, and know what to do when that alarm goes off,” Monte said.

Officials encourage families to have an escape plan in case of a fire.

