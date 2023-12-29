19-year-old arrested for attempted murder after shooting on Greenwell Street

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested Friday, Dec. 29, after a shooting on Greenwell Street earlier this month.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, outside Ragusa Meat Market on Greenwell Street, just off Airline Highway.

Detectives say a group of people showed up to the store in a car, where one woman started arguing with the passengers. The car started driving away when the front-seat passenger, later identified as 19-year-old Deontre Ladd, allegedly started shooting toward the woman and two other victims, striking the woman’s car and the store’s windows.

Following an investigation, a warrant was put out for Ladd’s arrest. He was taken into custody and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison this Friday for three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated criminal damage to property.

