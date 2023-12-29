Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

19-year-old arrested for attempted murder after shooting on Greenwell Street

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office unit
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office unit(WAFB)
By Emily Davison
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested Friday, Dec. 29, after a shooting on Greenwell Street earlier this month.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, outside Ragusa Meat Market on Greenwell Street, just off Airline Highway.

Detectives say a group of people showed up to the store in a car, where one woman started arguing with the passengers. The car started driving away when the front-seat passenger, later identified as 19-year-old Deontre Ladd, allegedly started shooting toward the woman and two other victims, striking the woman’s car and the store’s windows.

Following an investigation, a warrant was put out for Ladd’s arrest. He was taken into custody and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison this Friday for three counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated criminal damage to property.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen driver dead after 2-parish pursuit
16-year-old killed, another teen hurt in fiery crash after overnight police chase
Wrong way driver kills person on I-10 near Louisiana-Mississippi line
Wrong way driver dies in crash on I-10 near Louisiana-Mississippi line
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Massive barn fire outside Bellingrath Lakes neighborhood on Wednesday night, Dec. 27
Crews battle massive barn fire outside Central neighborhood Wednesday night
Rachel Constant (may also be known as Rachel Herrington)
WANTED: Woman accused of impersonating people on Facebook Marketplace

Latest News

Louisiana State Capitol
A new year means new state laws
Where can you ring in the New Year?
Where can you ring in the New Year?
Marquite Abbate
Missing woman from Hammond has been found, police say
Generic and blurry police lights from a cruiser vehicle and car headlights behind yellow crime...
Donaldsonville man arrested after 2-parish pursuit late Thursday
Fireworks
FIREWORKS: Where you can & cannot shoot them