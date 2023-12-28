Facebook
WANTED: Woman accused of impersonating people on Facebook Marketplace

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KENTWOOD, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who allegedly impersonated others online.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards said Rachel Constant, 36, of Kentwood, is wanted for one count of online impersonation after she posed as other people on Facebook Marketplace and used their identities to defraud buyers of items she was selling.

This law, which was enacted in 2012, prohibits people from intentionally impersonating someone else online, but in this case, specifically by creating a social networking profile in the other person’s name without their consent, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect has two other outstanding warrants: simple criminal damage to property and failure to appear-traffic.

Officials said Constant, who may be known as Rachel Herrington, is believed to be staying in the area of McComb, Miss.

Anyone with information about where Constant is should contact Sgt. Matt Dean at 985-902-2018, call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245 or visit crime stopper’s website and click on the p3 Tips icon to submit a tip.

