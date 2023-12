BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the Louisiana Violent Crime Task Force are meeting at the state capitol to vote on proposed legislative action from a report the group put together.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28 in committee room six.

The task force will also be taking public comments.

