Red Stick Revelry to ring in 2024 in downtown Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Community members are invited to ring in the new year Baton Rouge-style at Red Stick Revelry.

The event kicks off at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve with entertainment from DJ Marquis and the Molly Ringwalds. The Red Stick drops at midnight, and fireworks will light up the sky over the Mississippi River.

Community members are invited to ring in the new year Baton Rouge-style at Red Stick Revelry. (Red Stick Revelry)

“Red Stick Revelry is a beloved event for the Baton Rouge community, and BankPlus is proud to sponsor it,” said Andy Adler, BankPlus president for southwest Louisiana. “As locals, we’ve attended Red Stick Revelry for years, so it’s a pleasure help bring the sights, sounds - and fireworks - to the community again this year on behalf of the bank.”

Red Stick Rising will be held earlier in the day for kids. There will be art activities, stilt walkers, and more from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the River Center Library and North Boulevard Town Square. The Red Stick rises at noon, followed by an Auld Lang Syne sing-along.

The free New Year’s Eve celebration is also sponsored by Visit Baton Rouge.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.