Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Red Stick Revelry to ring in 2024 in downtown Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge will ring in 2024 during the Red Stick Revelry downtown.
Baton Rouge will ring in 2024 during the Red Stick Revelry downtown.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Community members are invited to ring in the new year Baton Rouge-style at Red Stick Revelry.

The event kicks off at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve with entertainment from DJ Marquis and the Molly Ringwalds. The Red Stick drops at midnight, and fireworks will light up the sky over the Mississippi River.

Community members are invited to ring in the new year Baton Rouge-style at Red Stick Revelry.
Community members are invited to ring in the new year Baton Rouge-style at Red Stick Revelry.(Red Stick Revelry)

Red Stick Revelry is a beloved event for the Baton Rouge community, and BankPlus is proud to sponsor it,” said Andy Adler, BankPlus president for southwest Louisiana. “As locals, we’ve attended Red Stick Revelry for years, so it’s a pleasure help bring the sights, sounds - and fireworks - to the community again this year on behalf of the bank.”

Red Stick Rising will be held earlier in the day for kids. There will be art activities, stilt walkers, and more from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the River Center Library and North Boulevard Town Square. The Red Stick rises at noon, followed by an Auld Lang Syne sing-along.

The free New Year’s Eve celebration is also sponsored by Visit Baton Rouge.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen driver dead after 2-parish pursuit
16-year-old killed, another teen hurt in fiery crash after overnight police chase
Christmas morning fatal motorcycle crash victim identified by Hammond police
Generic police lights
Person shot at apartment complex Tuesday night
St. Amant Fire Department
St. Amant kayaker discovers submerged truck reported stolen in 2017
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison

Latest News

Rachel Constant (may also be known as Rachel Herrington)
WANTED: Woman accused of impersonating people on Facebook Marketplace
Louisiana State Capitol
Violent crime task force to vote on proposed action
Congressman Graves provides update on the Comite River Diversion Canal project
Congressman Graves provides update on the Comite River Diversion Canal project
Many people in the area are still anxiously awaiting clarity on when the project could...
Congressman Graves provides update on the Comite River Diversion Canal project