Prepare for a light freeze tonight and tomorrow night

Dr. Steve Caparotta gives the 9 a.m. weather forecast on Thursday, Dec. 28.
By Jeff Morrow
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - You may have noticed that temperatures have taken a dip. We drop enough overnight tonight that a brief/light freeze is expected across the local area early Friday morning. Morning lows will dip into the upper 20°s to low 30°s.

Tomorrow's Low
Tomorrow's Low(WAFB)

Temperatures won’t get cold enough or cold enough long enough to cause problems with pipes. Be sure to check on people without reliable heat, bring in outdoor pets, and cover any sensitive vegetation you want to try and save. We’ll do it all over again Friday night into Saturday morning.

Frost/Freeze Preparations
Frost/Freeze Preparations(WAFB)

A brief warming trend will begin Saturday afternoon as southerly flow slowly starts to return. This will bring a slow increase in moisture levels. Our next disturbance and cold front will move through the local area New Year’s Day Monday morning. This will result in scattered to numerous rain showers in the forecast. How quickly this disturbance moves into the area will dictate if we see any rain sneak into the New Year’s Eve night forecast. For now, it appears a majority of the rain will occur after we ring in 2024. Rain amounts will this system do not look impressive with most receiving 0.10″.

Red Stick Revelry
Red Stick Revelry(WAFB)

A series of disturbances will be moving over the Gulf Coast region next week. We’ll have the first New Year’s Day Monday, then another Wednesday, and yet another the following Saturday. Each time we don’t expect severe weather or flood concerns. Temperatures will remain below normal for much of the 10-day forecast.

Euro Model
Euro Model(WAFB)
10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WAFB)

