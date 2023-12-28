Facebook
New Orleans hosts Utah on 3-game home skid

New Orleans comes into a matchup with Utah after losing three straight home games
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson looks on from the bench during the first half of...
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson looks on from the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz, Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:26 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Utah Jazz (13-18, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (17-14, seventh in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays Utah looking to end its three-game home slide.

The Pelicans are 11-12 in Western Conference games. New Orleans is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 115.7 points while shooting 48.0% from the field.

The Jazz are 9-14 in Western Conference play. Utah has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pelicans average 11.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer makes per game than the Jazz give up (14.4). The Jazz average 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than the Pelicans allow.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Jazz defeated the Pelicans 114-112 in their last matchup on Nov. 28. Keyonte George led the Jazz with 19 points, and Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Ingram is averaging 23.7 points and 5.3 assists for the Pelicans. CJ McCollum is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Lauri Markkanen is averaging 24 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Jazz. Simone Fontecchio is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 6-4, averaging 119.2 points, 44.8 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points per game.

Jazz: 6-4, averaging 118.2 points, 44.3 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Matt Ryan: out (calf), Larry Nance Jr.: day to day (rib).

Jazz: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

