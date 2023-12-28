New laws to take effect in Louisiana on Jan. 1

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A number of new laws will go into effect on New Year’s Day, the most controversial of which affects the LGBTQ community.

House Bill 648, was originally vetoed by Gov. Edwards but that veto was overridden during July’s veto override session. The bill bans gender-affirming health care for transgender youth. In addition to outlawing gender-affirming surgeries for minors, it also bans hormone treatments, puberty-blocking drugs, and other related gender-affirming care for minors.

Gov. Edwards has stated that he expects the courts to throw out the bill, calling it “unconstitutional.”

You can find a full list of bills passed during the 2023 regular session HERE.

HB648 - Prohibits certain procedures to alter the sex of a minor child (Act 466)

HB337 - Eliminates the minimum child support award in the child support guidelines (Act 24)

HB447 - Requires agency referrals of delinquent debt to the office of debt recovery for collection to include certain information (Act 87)

HB579 - Provides relative to pet insurance (Act 94)

HB279 - Provides relative to conveying by the La. Tax Commission of ad valorem tax assessment information it receives from local assessors (Act 161)

HB398 - Requires persons being transported offshore by aircraft to wear life jackets equipped with personal locator beacons (Act 168)

HB89 - Provides relative to the collection of certain traffic stop data by law enforcement (Act 217)

SB84 - Requires the La. Board of Ethics to send certain communications electronically. (Act 241)

SB186 - Provides relative to the Occupational Therapy Licensure Compact. (Act 263)

HB411 - Expands the types of investments eligible for the insurance premium tax credit. (Act 310)

HB468 - Provides relative to utilization review standards and approval procedures for healthcare service claims submitted by healthcare providers (Act 312)

SB66 - Provides relative to telehealth services. (Act 322)

HB558 - Provides for the collection and remittance of state and local sales and use taxes. (Act 375)

HB631 - Provides with respect to the sourcing of sales for purposes of calculating Louisiana income. (Act 430)

HB160 - Provides relative to rights of victims of alleged delinquent acts (Act 448)

SB103 - Renames the Department of Natural Resources. (Act 150)

