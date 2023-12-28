Facebook
Morning freezes then a milder New Year’s

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Noticeable changes arrive today in the wake of a cold front that moved through overnight. Sunshine finally makes a return after several days of mainly cloudy skies, but even with the sunshine, it will be a good bit cooler as highs only reach the low to mid-50s. Toss in a northerly wind of 10-15 miles per hour and you’ll probably want to keep a jacket handy throughout the day.

New Year's Eve
New Year's Eve(WAFB)

Morning Freezes

Light freezes appear to be a good bet for much of our area on both Friday and Saturday mornings. Lows will bottom out near or just below freezing around metro Baton Rouge on both days with upper 20s possible for areas north of the Capital City. With light freezes in the forecast, take care of people, pets, and plants, but your pipes will be fine.

WPC Precipitation Forecast
WPC Precipitation Forecast(WAFB)

After the cold starts, both days will feature plenty of sunshine and afternoon temperatures that will stay somewhat below normal. Friday’s highs will top out in the mid-50s, with highs closer to 60 degrees expected for Saturday.

New Year’s Outlook

We’ll squeeze out one more cold start on New Year’s Eve morning before southerly winds result in a brief warm-up to close out 2023. Sunday’s highs will climb to near 70° under mostly sunny skies. Dry weather should largely continue through the weekend.

New Year's Eve
New Year's Eve(WAFB)

We still expect some rain to arrive by early Monday, with most guidance pointing toward the rains holding off until after midnight. With that in mind, the forecast continues to lean toward New Year’s festivities staying dry. The forecast has also trended slightly milder for Sunday night, with temperatures expected to generally hover in the 50s.

Extended Outlook

The extended outlook points toward a few chances for rain through the first week of 2024. Temperatures largely look to stay somewhat below normal, with several days only seeing highs in the 50s. The 7-day outlook from the Weather Prediction Center indicates we could see up to an inch of rain or so through next Thursday morning.

Euro Model Forecast
Euro Model Forecast(WAFB)
10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WAFB)

