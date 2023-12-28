Michael Schmitt tasked with building new Prairieville High football program

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Prairieville High School has appointed Michael Schmitt as its new head football coach. The Baton Rouge native is the first head coach of the brand-new Hurricanes football program.

Schmitt was a player on the 1990 Catholic High Football state runner-up team and graduate of Northwestern State University. The former Live Oak Head Coach has 27 years of experience and also has a prior stop at East Ascension on his resume.

Schmitt enters 2024 with a record of 81-77 through stops in the Baton Rouge area, Colorado, and others.

Schmitt begins his new role on January 8, 2024.

