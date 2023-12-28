Facebook
LSU prepares for Wisconsin in Tampa

While Santa Claus was getting his rest and kicking his feet up after another job well done, the LSU equipment staff was on a Christmas night journey.
By Jacques Doucet and WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While Santa Claus was getting his rest and kicking his feet up after another job well done, the LSU equipment staff was on a Christmas night journey of their own.

The LSU equipment department heads out Chrstimas night for the Reliaquest Bowl, ahead of the LSU Football team.

The workers have spent a couple of days getting all of the essentials in place before the LSU Tigers head to Florida for the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin. Specifically, the director of football equipment, Louis Bourgeois, and his staff members loaded up two massive 18-wheelers.

Bourgeois said his team keeps a list containing details about who’s responsible for what equipment. He added that the process of preparing to send the equipment off to the bowl game takes about three days.

The trucks full of gear are set to arrive before the team itself.

Staff members are also preparing to make the trip to Florida.

“There’s a couple hundred people that work in this building,” said Greg Stringfellow, the LSU assistant athletics director of athletics equipment. “On road games, they don’t all travel to every single game. But for a bowl game, typically you take everyone.”

The Tigers are hoping for back-to-back 10-win seasons under head coach Brian Kelly after going 5-5 in 2020 and 6-7 in 2021.

The ReliaQuest Bowl will take place on New Year’s Day in Florida. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m., and the game is expected to air on ESPN2.

