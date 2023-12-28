Facebook
JACQUES TALK: Verge Ausberry

Verge Ausberry
Verge Ausberry(WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In this interview, LSU Executive Deputy Director of Athletics Verge Ausberry shares his thoughts on the school’s football scheduling, in particular the 2024 season opener against the USC Trojans in Las Vegas and the possibility of a Week Zero game the week before. Ausberry also gives an update on the future Joe Burrow and now Jayden Daniels statue, along with the possibility of retiring certain numbers and the changes coming to Tiger Stadium in 2024. Ausberry likewise discusses head coach Brian Kelly and the growing challenges of NIL and the transfer portal in college football.

A former LSU football standout, Ausberry was promoted in July 2019 to the position of Executive Deputy Director of Athletics and Executive Director of External Relations for the University. In his Executive Deputy AD role, Ausberry is responsible for formalized planning and processes for the athletic department and daily operations.

In addition, he also serves as the sport administrator for the football and men’s basketball programs and departmental liaison for the Tiger Athletic Foundation, multi-media rights holder LSU Sports Properties, and the Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes.

Ausberry serves in a dual role as Executive Director of External Relations for the Louisiana State University System. He assists the Office of the President in external and governmental affairs.

