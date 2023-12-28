Facebook
House fire under investigation

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to a house fire on Longfellow Drive Thursday, Dec. 28.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to a house fire on Longfellow Drive Thursday, Dec. 28.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A fire investigator is working to determine what caused a house fire in Baton Rouge.

It happened on Longfellow Drive near Sycamore Street around 9:50 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters arrived to find fire in a back bedroom.

Officials said they were able to get it under control, but not before it extended to the attic and hallway of the home.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to a house fire on Longfellow Drive Thursday, Dec. 28.


No one was injured, officials confirmed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

