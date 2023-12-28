Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Fatal collision in Tangipahoa Parish claims life of Madisonville man

FILE: Police lights
FILE: Police lights(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A collision on LA Hwy 22 near Watters Road in Tangipahoa Parish resulted in the death of Dustin Thompson, 47, from Madisonville Thursday morning (Dec. 28).

Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating the incident involving a 2017 Nissan Altima and a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The report indicates Thompson’s Nissan veered onto a shoulder, hit a guardrail, and then entered the eastbound lane, colliding head-on with the Jeep.

Thompson, who was restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jeep’s driver was also restrained, sustained moderate injuries, and was taken to a hospital. Toxicology samples from both drivers are being analyzed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison
Teen driver dead after 2-parish pursuit
16-year-old killed, another teen hurt in fiery crash after overnight police chase
Wrong way driver kills person on I-10 near Louisiana-Mississippi line
Wrong way driver dies in crash on I-10 near Louisiana-Mississippi line
Massive barn fire outside Bellingrath Lakes neighborhood on Wednesday night, Dec. 27
Crews battle massive barn fire outside Central neighborhood Wednesday night
Rachel Constant (may also be known as Rachel Herrington)
WANTED: Woman accused of impersonating people on Facebook Marketplace

Latest News

The Capital Region Crime Stoppers is sharing some safety tips to keep people safe over the New...
Tips to a safe New Year’s Eve
Marquite Abbate
Police searching for missing Hammond woman
Louisiana State Capitol
More transparency, consequences for youth offenders among items proposed by violent crime task force
Vehicles
CONSUMER REPORTS: Most reliable cars of 2023
BRPD
BRPD explains how they determine if a gun found on the street is connected to a crime