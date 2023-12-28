Fatal collision in Tangipahoa Parish claims life of Madisonville man

PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A collision on LA Hwy 22 near Watters Road in Tangipahoa Parish resulted in the death of Dustin Thompson, 47, from Madisonville Thursday morning (Dec. 28).

Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating the incident involving a 2017 Nissan Altima and a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The report indicates Thompson’s Nissan veered onto a shoulder, hit a guardrail, and then entered the eastbound lane, colliding head-on with the Jeep.

Thompson, who was restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Jeep’s driver was also restrained, sustained moderate injuries, and was taken to a hospital. Toxicology samples from both drivers are being analyzed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.