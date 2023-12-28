CRIME STOPPERS: Police search for woman accused of bank fraud, other charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a woman who allegedly cashed a business check without permission, officials said.

Jennifer Myles, 43, is wanted for Bank Fraud, Monetary Instrument Abuse, and Theft, according to police.

Myles went into a local bank in Baton Rouge and cashed a business check for the amount of $2,200 and did not have permission to possess, alter or negotiate the check, officers explained.

She is also wanted in nearby cities for similar charges, police added.

Myles has green eyes, blonde hair, weighs 170 lbs. and is 5′05″ in height. If you have information contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867) or visit www.crimestoppers225.com.

