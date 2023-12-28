Crews battle massive barn fire outside Central neighborhood Wednesday night

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters battled a massive barn fire just outside a large Central neighborhood Wednesday night.

The Central Fire Department said the fire happened in a large barn on Thibodeaux Road, just outside the Bellingrath Lakes subdivision, sometime Wednesday night, Dec. 27.

Fire officials say a second alarm was called for additional manpower and equipment to extinguish the blaze. As of 9:19 p.m. Wednesday, the fire was under control.

A photo from the scene shows thick smoke billowing into the sky, glowing bright orange from the flames below.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

