Crews battle massive barn fire outside Central neighborhood Wednesday night
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters battled a massive barn fire just outside a large Central neighborhood Wednesday night.
The Central Fire Department said the fire happened in a large barn on Thibodeaux Road, just outside the Bellingrath Lakes subdivision, sometime Wednesday night, Dec. 27.
Fire officials say a second alarm was called for additional manpower and equipment to extinguish the blaze. As of 9:19 p.m. Wednesday, the fire was under control.
A photo from the scene shows thick smoke billowing into the sky, glowing bright orange from the flames below.
No more information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
