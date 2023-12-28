Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Crews battle massive barn fire outside Central neighborhood Wednesday night

Massive barn fire outside Bellingrath Lakes neighborhood on Wednesday night, Dec. 27
Massive barn fire outside Bellingrath Lakes neighborhood on Wednesday night, Dec. 27(Central Fire Department)
By Emily Davison
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters battled a massive barn fire just outside a large Central neighborhood Wednesday night.

The Central Fire Department said the fire happened in a large barn on Thibodeaux Road, just outside the Bellingrath Lakes subdivision, sometime Wednesday night, Dec. 27.

Fire officials say a second alarm was called for additional manpower and equipment to extinguish the blaze. As of 9:19 p.m. Wednesday, the fire was under control.

A photo from the scene shows thick smoke billowing into the sky, glowing bright orange from the flames below.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen driver dead after 2-parish pursuit
16-year-old killed, another teen hurt in fiery crash after overnight police chase
Police Lights Generic
Woman’s body discovered in Atchafalaya River Tuesday morning, police say
According to BREC, the building design for Baton Rouge Zoo's new entrance may have been...
Movie reportedly inspires new entrance at Baton Rouge Zoo
VIDEO: Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux
Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux; police investigating
Generic police lights
Person shot at apartment complex Tuesday night

Latest News

Teen driver dead after 2-parish pursuit
16-year-old killed, another teen hurt in fiery crash after overnight police chase
LSU athletics
LSU prepares for Wisconsin in Tampa
St. Amant Fire Department
St. Amant kayaker discovers submerged truck reported stolen in 2017
A stolen truck was found underwater off a campground boat launch on Wednesday.
St. Amant kayaker discovers submerged truck reported stolen in 2017
A teenage driver is dead after a police pursuit that began in Iberville Parish early Wednesday.
Teen driver dead after 2-parish pursuit