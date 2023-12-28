Congressman Graves provides update on the Comite River Diversion Canal project

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What’s in store for the massive Comite River Diversion Canal as we enter into 2024?

On Facebook Tuesday, December 26, officials with the Army Corps of Engineers posted that McHugh Road Bridge Phase II is complete. “This section of the Comite River Diversion is around 2 miles long, 50 ft deep and includes a two-lane bridge that crosses the diversion channel.”

But many people in the area are still anxiously awaiting clarity on when the project could actually be finished.

“The latest that we’ve been pushing them (Army Corps of Engineers) on is getting this Florida Gas Pipeline issue resolved as quickly as possible to where we can say, ‘Alright, it is going to be this date,’ to where the project will be completely finished,” said Congressman Garret Graves (R), 6th District.

The groundbreaking for the project took place back in April 2019, but technically, it was the second groundbreaking of the 12-mile drain connecting the Comite to the Mississippi, which took place in 2003.

“This project in the 1980s was about $188 million. It blew to $342 million in 2018. They’re now saying it’s going to cost just under $1 billion. To put it in perspective, the entire Cops of Engineers construction budget for a year is somewhere around $2 to $3 billion,” Congressman Graves said.

The big holdup to the project has been relocating the gas pipeline that has been in the way. But Congressman Graves says there is some good news.

“In one of the key locations, they’ve sort of established a model by which they hope to use for all of the others. That model—so far—has been successful, which is making the state, the Corps of Engineers and the pipeline operator more comfortable that they will be able to use that same model for other crossings, the other places where that pipeline interfaces or crosses where the Comite River Canal crosses,” Congressman Graves said.

He says this is just only about one third of the overall flood protection projects underway right now in this region, and that his office has helped secure funding for.

“To digging out rivers, ditches, canals and bayous right in our own backyards, to large scale projects like the Comite River Diversion, the Highway 22 Spillway and other big projects,” he said.

The Comite River Diversion Project is estimated to be completed by the end of 2025, pending no other major delays.

