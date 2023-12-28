16-year-old killed, another teen hurt in fiery crash after overnight police chase

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teenage driver is dead after a police pursuit that began in Iberville Parish early Wednesday morning and ended in a crash in neighboring Pointe Coupee Parish, investigators said.

Wednesday night, State Police identified the teenager killed in the crash as 16-year-old Michael Saavedra-Fernandez of New Orleans. The identity of the 13-year-old female passenger was not released.

Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi says Saavedra-Fernandez’s mother reported the vehicle, her SUV, had been stolen out of the New Orleans area. The vehicle was later involved in several hit-and-run incidents.

Iberville deputies spotted the driver of the stolen vehicle, Saavedra-Fernandez, driving recklessly along I-10 at the Grosse Tete exit and began a pursuit around 3 a.m., Stassi said.

Iberville deputies deployed spike strips along Highway 411. Saavedra-Fernandez crossed over the spike strips and continued traveling for several miles before crashing through a ditch and into a tree in Pointe Coupee Parish near Jack Torres Road, according to the sheriff. At that point, the vehicle caught on fire.

Stassi says deputies were able to rescue a 13-year-old female passenger from the vehicle, saving her life. However, Saavedra-Fernandez was pinned in the vehicle and could not be rescued in time. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car slammed into the tree outside Brandy Lillis’ house. She told WAFB she was woken up by the loud crash. When she walked outside and saw the flames, she immediately sprang into action, grabbing a fire extinguisher to help assist the police.

Lillis described what she saw as horrific and devastating, especially given the age of the young people inside the burning vehicle.

Another neighbor says he was woken up by a loud thud against his bedroom window. The noise came from one of the tires from the vehicle that was still sitting in front of his home.

The teenage girl, who said her boyfriend was driving the vehicle, was airlifted to a Baton Rouge hospital with moderate injuries, State Police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

