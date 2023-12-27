Facebook
Woman killed in house fire in East Feliciana Parish, officials say

A house fire that left one person dead on the afternoon of Friday, December 22, is under investigation by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 6:18 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, La. (WAFB) - A house fire that left a woman dead on Friday, Dec. 22, is under investigation by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM).

According to officials, they found a 52-year-old woman who was staying at the home dead in a bedroom. The woman’s identity has not been released.

The fire began around 5 p.m. on Carolyn Sue Drive near Charter Street, the SFM said.

Crews with the Jackson Fire Department, Jackson Police Department, the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, and other agencies responded to the scene.

After further investigation, deputies determined the fire began in the living room of the home. No working smoke alarms were located in the home, deputies added.

“Smoke alarms have proven to be the difference between life and death in a fire emergency. If you need assistance obtaining smoke alarms for your home, Operation Save-A-Life can help,” the State Fire Marshal said.

To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, or to register for a free smoke alarm, visit lasfm.org or contact your local fire department to request a free smoke alarm installation.

This is an ongoing investigation.

