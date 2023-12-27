Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

US online retailer Zulily says it will go into liquidation, surprising customers

A posting on Zulily's website details what is happening to the business, which has gone into...
A posting on Zulily's website details what is happening to the business, which has gone into liquidation.(Source: Zulily)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. online retailer Zulily is closing down, surprising customers and laying off hundreds of workers after efforts to salvage the business failed.

The Seattle-based company said in a notice on its website that it had tried to fill all pending orders and expected to manage that within the coming two weeks. Zulily said it was trying to ensure that orders that could not be filled were cancelled and refunded and offered a contact for customers who did not get their orders or refunds.

“This decision was not easy nor was it entered into lightly. However, given the challenging business environment in which Zulily operated, and the corresponding financial instability, Zulily decided to take immediate and swift action,” said the notice, signed by Ryan C. Baker, vice president at management consultant Douglas Wilson Companies, which is handling the receivership for the company.

Founded in 2010 by Darrell Cavens and Mark Vadon, Zulily made a splash with products catering to families with young children and staged a successful IPO on the Nasdaq in 2013. But it was taken private after it was acquired in 2015 for $2.4 billion by QVC parent company Qurate, formerly known as Liberty Interactive. Zulily’s CEO Terry Boyle left the company at the end of October as financial troubles mounted following its acquisition by private equity firm Regent from Qurate in May.

The company’s liquidation followed several rounds of layoffs as Zulily struggled to compete with Amazon.

Instead of declaring bankruptcy, Zulily is using an alternative for winding down the business known as an Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors, or ABC. The company has transferred all its assets and business in trust to Zulily ABC, LLC, to pay creditors out of proceeds from selling them.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
Woman’s body discovered in Atchafalaya River Tuesday morning, police say
According to BREC, the building design for Baton Rouge Zoo's new entrance may have been...
Movie reportedly inspires new entrance at Baton Rouge Zoo
Firefighters responded to a house fire that broke out on Merganzer Avenue early Tuesday...
Vacant house fire under investigation
VIDEO: Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux
Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux; police investigating
BREC is hosting Christmas tree recycling event at several parks across the parish starting the...
BREC to host Christmas tree recycling event

Latest News

An Israeli armoured personnel carrier (APC) moves near the Gaza Strip border, in southern...
Israel launches heavy strikes across central and southern Gaza after widening its offensive
The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a person who is wanted for a robbery...
CRIME STOPPERS: Police searching for man accused of robbing Subway
BREC is celebrating the completion of the renovations at Church Street Park in Zachary.
Newly renovated park in Zachary re-opens
Image depicting pet food
Pet food giveaway happening in Baton Rouge
The Aguilar Bastida family, from Venezuela, sit outside the Church of Santa Cruz y La Soledad...
A US delegation to meet with Mexican government for talks on the surge of migrants at border