St. Amant kayaker discovers submerged truck reported stolen in 2017

St. Amant Fire Department
St. Amant Fire Department(St. Amant Fire Department)
By Emily Davison
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ST. AMANT, La. (WAFB) - A stolen truck was found underwater off a campground boat launch on Wednesday.

The St. Amant Fire Department said the vehicle, which was stolen in 2017, was found in Saveiro Canal at the Laurel Ridge Campground boat launch, just off Stringer Bridge Road.

Truck off of laurel ridge road
Truck off of laurel ridge road(WAFB)

Fire department officials say a kayaker saw the truck on his radar and alerted authorities.

No one was found inside the vehicle, officials say.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

