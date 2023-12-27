Some cold days to conclude 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A “dry” cold front will sweep through the local area this evening. This front will bring a surge of colder air through South Louisiana. Temperatures this afternoon will get slightly above normal, but then we will be below normal through the rest of the week. Be ready for a cold Thursday as lows dip down into the mid 30°s and highs struggle to reach the low 50°s. Add in breezy winds at times and it will shape up to be the coldest day we’ve seen so far this fall/winter season. The mercury will continue to fall overnight and a brief/light freeze is forecast across the vast majority of the WAFB viewing area Friday morning.

Upcoming Low Temperatures (WAFB)

Take care of people, pets, and plants Thursday night and Friday night as temperatures will be at or below freezing for a few hours the following mornings. Temperatures won’t get cold enough or stay cold long enough to cause issues with pipes. It’ll be low 30°s for the metro area, but locations north and east of Baton Rouge will likely fall into the upper 20°s.

10 Day Forecast (WAFB)

A brief warming trend will take place on New Year’s Eve Sunday as southerly flow returns. Another cold front will arrive on New Year’s Day Monday morning. A few showers could start as early as late Sunday night as we ring in 2024. The majority of rain is expected to fall Monday morning. Rain amounts will be negligible with most receiving around 0.10″. Severe weather is not anticipated.

Red Stick Revelry (WAFB)

The warming trend leading into this rainmaker will be brief. Temperatures will once again trend below normal for much of next week. We don’t see any freezing temperatures. Another disturbance is forecast to move through the area during the middle of next week bringing back a chance for scattered to numerous showers.

What We're Tracking Next (WAFB)

