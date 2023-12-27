Facebook
Police searching for missing Hammond teen

Ah’nystee McGowan
Ah’nystee McGowan(Hammond Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Hammond Police Department is asking the public to help them find a missing teenager.

Police said Ah’nystee McGowan, 15, of Hammond, was last seen on Dec. 21 at approximately 5:30 p.m., around the 900 block of Rue Monet. She was wearing black pants and a black top.

Officials described McGowan as approximately 5′ 6″ and 150 pounds with black hair.

Ah'nystee McGowan
Ah’nystee McGowan(Hammond Police Department)

Anyone with information about McGowan’s whereabouts should contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5701 or anonymously call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245.

