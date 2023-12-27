Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Police looking for missing 14-year-old boy from Addis

Christopher Brisco, 14, was last seen at a home on Cypress Hall Lane late Tuesday afternoon,...
Christopher Brisco, 14, was last seen at a home on Cypress Hall Lane late Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 26.(Addis Police Department)
By Emily Davison
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADDIS, La. (WAFB) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a runaway teenage boy from Addis.

The Addis Police Department said 14-year-old Christopher Brisco was last seen at a home on Cypress Hall Lane late Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 26. Brisco was seen leaving on a bike.

Brisco is described as 5′4″ tall and 100 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Christopher Brisco should contact authorities at (225) 490-8599.

Christopher Brisco, 14, was last seen at a home on Cypress Hall Lane late Tuesday afternoon,...
Christopher Brisco, 14, was last seen at a home on Cypress Hall Lane late Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 26.(Addis Police Department)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
Woman’s body discovered in Atchafalaya River Tuesday morning, police say
Teen driver dead after 2-parish pursuit
Teen driver dead after 2-parish pursuit
According to BREC, the building design for Baton Rouge Zoo's new entrance may have been...
Movie reportedly inspires new entrance at Baton Rouge Zoo
VIDEO: Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux
Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux; police investigating
BREC is hosting Christmas tree recycling event at several parks across the parish starting the...
BREC to host Christmas tree recycling event

Latest News

St. Amant Fire Department
St. Amant kayaker discovers submerged truck reported stolen in 2017
Teen driver dead after 2-parish pursuit
Teen driver dead after 2-parish pursuit
Litter warriors
Litter warriors find loaded gun while picking up trash on streets of Baton Rouge
East Feliciana Parish deadly fire.
Woman killed in house fire in East Feliciana Parish, officials say