Police looking for missing 14-year-old boy from Addis

ADDIS, La. (WAFB) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a runaway teenage boy from Addis.

The Addis Police Department said 14-year-old Christopher Brisco was last seen at a home on Cypress Hall Lane late Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 26. Brisco was seen leaving on a bike.

Brisco is described as 5′4″ tall and 100 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Christopher Brisco should contact authorities at (225) 490-8599.

