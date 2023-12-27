Facebook
Pet food giveaway happening in Baton Rouge

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:38 AM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Companion Animal Alliance is giving away free pet food.

It’s happening on Wednesday, Dec. 27, at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center, which is located at 3535 Riley Street in Baton Rouge.

The giveaway will start at 8 a.m., and it continues while supplies last.

The food will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

