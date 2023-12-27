Facebook
Person shot at apartment complex Tuesday night

By Emily Davison
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A person was hurt in a shooting at an apartment complex on Jefferson Highway Tuesday night.

Emergency response officials said the shooting happened at Jefferson Lakes Apartments, near the intersection of Jefferson and Airline Highways, around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Officials confirmed there was at least one person with injuries.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

