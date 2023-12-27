Newly renovated park in Zachary re-opens
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - BREC is celebrating the completion of the renovations at Church Street Park in Zachary.
Officials said the renovations began in 2016 but were pushed back a few times due to flooding and the pandemic.
After years of hard work to rebuild the facility, it is ready to re-open. The ribbon-cutting ceremony starts at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27. There will be refreshments, ornament decorating, and giveaways to follow.
