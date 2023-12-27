Facebook
Newly renovated park in Zachary re-opens

BREC is celebrating the completion of the renovations at Church Street Park in Zachary.
BREC is celebrating the completion of the renovations at Church Street Park in Zachary.(BREC)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:47 AM CST
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - BREC is celebrating the completion of the renovations at Church Street Park in Zachary.

Officials said the renovations began in 2016 but were pushed back a few times due to flooding and the pandemic.

After years of hard work to rebuild the facility, it is ready to re-open. The ribbon-cutting ceremony starts at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27. There will be refreshments, ornament decorating, and giveaways to follow.

