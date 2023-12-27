Facebook
Morning freezes possible into the final weekend of 2023

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Little change is expected in our weather today as high clouds continue to stream in from the southwest. Occasional breaks in the clouds are possible, but overall mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast with high temperatures topping out in the mid-60s.

Today's Pinpoint Forecast
Today's Pinpoint Forecast(WAFB)

Freezing Temps

A reinforcing shot of colder air will arrive in the area by tonight, resulting in a rather chilly end to the week. Morning lows on Thursday will bottom out in the mid-30s, but highs will only reach the low to mid-50s even as we see sunshine returning. Additionally, a healthy northerly breeze will make for a rather chilly Thursday around the area.

WPC Precipitation Forecast
WPC Precipitation Forecast(WAFB)

Our coldest mornings are expected on Friday and Saturday with good chances for a light freeze for much of the area. Plan on taking care of people, pets, and plants, but pipes will not be an issue. Otherwise, we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine into Saturday with high temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 50s.

10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(WAFB)

New Year’s Outlook

Weather is shaping up to be really nice on New Year’s Eve with sunshine expected for most of the day. It will be a cold start with temperatures just above freezing in the Baton Rouge area on Sunday morning, but highs will trend a bit warmer, topping out in the mid-60s.

Clouds will start to roll in Sunday night, but as of right now, I have the forecast mainly dry for New Year’s festivities. It will be a chilly evening if you’re headed out to celebrate with temperatures falling from the mid-50s into the mid to upper 40s by the time we ring in 2024. For now, I’ve got it mainly dry through midnight with a chance of rain arriving once we get beyond midnight.

New Year's Eve
New Year's Eve(WAFB)

First Days of 2024

Rain will be possible during the morning hours on New Year’s Day as a disturbance rolls across the Deep South. Otherwise, look for mild temperatures with highs in the 60s.

Euro Model Forecast
Euro Model Forecast(WAFB)

Beyond New Year’s, temperatures look to run a bit below normal and it looks as though we’ll see another chance of rain returning by midweek.

