Litter warriors find loaded gun while picking up trash on streets of Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Litter warriors with the group ‘Keep Tiger Town Beautiful’ found a loaded 9mm pistol during their cleanup Wednesday morning, December 27.

It was while the group was picking up trash on Airline Highway near the Holiday Inn in Baton Rouge.

“Typical day in the life of KTTB. We’re happy to get it off the streets before it got into someone else’s hands because it was loaded,” said Jennifer Richardson, the founder of the group.

Richardson says they called Baton Rouge Police, who then picked up the gun.

