Fire marshal’s office encouraging safe New Year’s Eve

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Planning to celebrate the New Year at home with fireworks or sparklers? The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is warning folks to be careful, so they light up the sky and not their homes.

According to the fire marshal’s office, the Bayou Cane Fire Protection District had two fireworks-related instances in the same neighborhood from one action last year on New Year’s Eve. Officials explained that one case involved fireworks that were still hot when thrown away in a trash can set on a curb while the other involved the same scenario but the trash can was set up against the side of the house.

Officials encourage people to take the following fireworks safety tips seriously this New Year’s fireworks season.

Fireworks safety tips:

Set up devices at least 200 feet away from structures, vehicles, and rubbish

Never allow children to light fireworks; instead, provide glow sticks and trinkets as alternatives

Never handle fireworks while impaired

Light devices one at a time and monitor embers released with a bucket of water or hose nearby

Discard detonated items by wetting them down to prevent reignition and do not throw them in a trash container immediately.

Place trash cans with discarded fireworks away from the home as a precaution.

Before setting off fireworks, make sure your area allows them. Certain parishes and cities, including Baton Rouge, do not allow them at all.

