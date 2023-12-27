Electrical malfunction sparks fire in home off Madison Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An electrical malfunction led to a house fire off Madison Avenue on Tuesday evening.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire started at a home on North 15th Street, just off Madison Avenue, shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Crews arrived to find flames inside the attic, where an electrical malfunction sparked the fire. The fire was extinguished by 7:11 p.m. and didn’t spread to the rest of the home, BRFD officials said.

The house has light water and smoke damage, and the Red Cross was contacted to help the single displaced resident. No one was hurt in the blaze, fire officials say.

