Electrical malfunction behind house fire, officials say

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters responded to the house fire on...
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters responded to the house fire on North 15th Street around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27.(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:48 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is displaced after their home was caught in a blaze that fire investigators said started because of an electrical malfunction in the attic.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters responded to the house fire on North 15th Street around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Firefighters said the person who lives in the home was found safe outside when firefighters got to the scene.

No one was injured, officials confirmed.

The Red Cross has been contacted to help the person who was displaced, officials added.

