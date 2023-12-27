Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CRIME STOPPERS: Police searching for man accused of robbing Subway

The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a person who is wanted for a robbery...
The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a person who is wanted for a robbery in the area.(Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a person who is wanted for a robbery in the area.

According to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the man walked into the Subway on Corporate Boulevard around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27, and he told the employee he had a gun and demanded cash. He fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a person who is wanted for a robbery...
The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a person who is wanted for a robbery in the area.(Crime Stoppers)

Officials described the man as being 6′ tall with a medium build, curly brown hair, tattoos on both arms, and a “lazy” right eye. He was wearing a black hoodie, gray Nike sweat pants, black tennis shoes with red shoestrings, and a green Covid-style mask.

Anyone with information that can help identify the person should contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, download the P3 Tips App, or visit the Crime Stoppers website. You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
Woman’s body discovered in Atchafalaya River Tuesday morning, police say
According to BREC, the building design for Baton Rouge Zoo's new entrance may have been...
Movie reportedly inspires new entrance at Baton Rouge Zoo
Firefighters responded to a house fire that broke out on Merganzer Avenue early Tuesday...
Vacant house fire under investigation
VIDEO: Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux
Officer fatally shoots dog Christmas morning in Thibodaux; police investigating
BREC is hosting Christmas tree recycling event at several parks across the parish starting the...
BREC to host Christmas tree recycling event

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Fire marshal’s office encouraging safe New Year’s Eve
BREC is celebrating the completion of the renovations at Church Street Park in Zachary.
Newly renovated park in Zachary re-opens
Image depicting pet food
Pet food giveaway happening in Baton Rouge
Donate blood
Blood donors to receive gift cards for limited time