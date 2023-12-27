CRIME STOPPERS: Police searching for man accused of robbing Subway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a person who is wanted for a robbery in the area.

According to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the man walked into the Subway on Corporate Boulevard around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 27, and he told the employee he had a gun and demanded cash. He fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officials described the man as being 6′ tall with a medium build, curly brown hair, tattoos on both arms, and a “lazy” right eye. He was wearing a black hoodie, gray Nike sweat pants, black tennis shoes with red shoestrings, and a green Covid-style mask.

Anyone with information that can help identify the person should contact Capital Region Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867, download the P3 Tips App, or visit the Crime Stoppers website. You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

